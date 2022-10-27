Nine children will stand out this Halloween because of their special costumes, not their special needs.
Thirty Maryville Christian School students turned foam core board into costume decorations to adorn wheelchairs, wagons and strollers used by young children with a variety of mobility needs.
The school’s nurse, Katie Ellis, understands with her own son — and the families she works with as event coordinator for Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs — how much an eye-catching costume can mean.
“It brings in other kids to include your child and compliment them on how awesome they look,” Ellis said. “It gets a lot of stares, but really good stares, like ‘Oh, how cool,’ versus the ‘your child’s different because they’re in a wheelchair.’”
“For our special families, the thought that people would love on or highlight or include our kids is magical,” said Ellis. While the nonprofit helps families across 16 counties, the recipients of the MCS costumes are mainly from Blount and Knox Counties and ages 2-3.
Last year Jenna Denson worked with another student to create three costumes, one for Ellis’ son, Silas, and two others.
This year Jenna, a sophomore, served as the leader for the project, using her passion to recruit other students. “I want to do as much as I can to help as many people as I can,” she said.
“She took on a a very big project,” Ellis said. “I suggested maybe 10 or 15, and she said, ‘No, we’re going to make it big.’”
Service Over Self
The project fits well with Maryville Christian School’s theme for the year: Service Over Self.
“We’ve tried to really encourage and send the message this year of pouring into the community,” said Daniel Holden, MCS director of students.
All 176 students in grades seven through 12 have served at least one day outside school in projects such as visiting residents at Shannondale, working with young adults with disabilities at The Gate — Gateway to Independence or sorting clothes donated to the Blount County Foster Parent Association.
In October, they collected diapers and wipes for the Pregnancy Resource Center, and next month they will hold a food drive for Second Harvest.
Holden said he likes to push people beyond their comfort zones, and “you get to see a different side of kids when it’s not academic related.” Students who are shy in class may be talkative in another setting, for example.
One group of MCS students was so involved in talking with residents at Shannondale, Holden said he almost had to drag them out of a room after an hour.
“Our kids blew me away,” he said.
At The Gate, MCS students saw a different side of their director, who knew many of the adults through his mother’s work as a special education teacher at William Blount and Union Grove middle schools.
Weeks of work
The costume project allowed Jenna to combine her interests in arts and helping people with special needs, while taking on a leadership role. One of her first challenges was finding enough pieces of foam core board, because they needed so many.
Families completed a form for students to begin to understand the child’s interests, and the artists followed up by phone and text to learn more. They made sure the costumes were complete in time for families’ plans, such as going to Knoxville’s Boo at the Zoo event.
Jenna also encouraged the students to go beyond the costume and create at least two cards for each child who would receive it. One whose birthday was in September received a poster-sized card featuring “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” from the book by Eric Carle.
Ellis’ family chose the Addams family for its Halloween costume theme this year, and Jenna created the hearse from the classic TV show.
Jenna scheduled after-school work days on Monday and Wednesdays. “I, personally, worked on mine at home a lot,” she said, “and I know other people did too, met up with their friends and worked on them.”
Some students also worked on the costumes during the school’s Life time, a 30-minute period before or after lunch.
Every day the Life groups have a focus. Monday is for prayer and encouragement, and Tuesday for Bible study. Wednesday is for service, which could mean anything from taking cupcakes to celebrate an elementary student’s birthday to cleaning windows at the school. Thursdays students work on group projects, and Friday is fellowship day.
“There’s doughnuts galore, cupcakes galore, board games, they do Just Dance … It’s one of the unique things that we’re able to offer,” Holden said of Life time. “There’s a biblical focus, but we’re really just trying to give them a sense of community.”
Holden said through Jenna’s enthusiasm she brought together students interested in art, those who might have family members with disabilities and others who may have never have interacted with a child who has special needs.
“She is the epitome of the school’s motto this year,” Holden said.
