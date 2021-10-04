For the past two months, students at Maryville Christian School have observed the construction of a new STEM building.
This building has intrigued many students since the beginning of its construction.
In early 2019, the school board and administration decided to start construction on a STEM building, something exciting, new, and previously unheard of. It would be located in what was formerly the courtyard.
The foundation was quickly completed, and much of the student body gathered for a celebration in the spring. However, this celebration was cut short due to 2020’s chaos. After a long year of trials, construction began again, this time with a newfound energy.
Jeremy Wallace, the head of school, is overseeing the construction of the STEM building, and Josiah Brunson, the high school chemistry and robotics teacher, is overseeing the academic plans.
According to Wallace, one of the needs for the new building arose from a rapid growth in the student body in the past two years.
Wallace also writes,”We are building our academic program around providing a variety of career pathways, several of which are connected to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). We want our students to be prepared to enter these career fields.” This will certainly benefit the students’ education, but what other events will happen in the STEM building?
With all the new space available, there will be more room for a variety of lab equipment, such as miter saws, drill presses and a fume hood. Brunson states that in the past, “Some of (his) seniors have told (him) they would have to work outside when they were dealing with larger projects — which is weather dependent and uncomfortable to say the least.” However, when construction has been finished, that problem will be solved, and the students will have the opportunity to do many more projects.
Yet another benefit to the STEM building, according to Brunson, is that “research suggests the aesthetics of a work/school atmosphere can have a substantial positive impact on performance and overall mood.” Needless to say, students and teachers alike know that this will be a great experience for everyone at Maryville Christian School.
Construction is set to be completed in early spring of 2022. Until then, we can only watch, wait, and dream of all the great opportunities that lie ahead.
