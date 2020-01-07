The Orchestra at Maryville College, under the direction of Eric Simpson, will begin spring rehearsals on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre.
A college and community ensemble, the Orchestra at Maryville College brings live symphonic performances to the public stage three times per season.
Rehearsals will be held on Mondays from 7 until 9 p.m. and will focus on preparation for a joint spring performance with the Maryville College Community Chorus on Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton Center for the Arts' Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre.
The Orchestra at Maryville College uses a traditional symphony orchestra instrumentation. Area string musicians are encouraged to join. Serious high school string players are also welcome. For additional details, contact Simpson at eric.simpson@maryvillecollege.edu or the Division of Fine Arts at 865-981-8150.
