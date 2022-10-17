The Blount County Chapter Alumni Association (BCAA), local chapter of Maryville College’s National Alumni Association, has announced the dedication of its annual Harvest Craft Fair in honor of late founding board member Alvin “Al” C. Baker. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Alumni Gym, directly behind Bartlett Hall.
Hosted by the association’s board of directors during homecoming, the fair showcases many local artisans and benefits the Blount County Alumni Scholarship Fund, a fund that provides two scholarships each year to Blount County students attending Maryville College. A passion project of Baker’s since he co-founded the alumni board in 1976, the newly dedicated Alvin C. Baker Harvest Craft Fair will be held in the Alumni Gym on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.
“We would always jokingly say ‘no relation’ since we share the same last name, but the truth is that Al was family to me. He was a mentor to me, our board members, and the Maryville College community at large,” said Amy Baker, president of the BCAA Executive Board of Directors. “Al loved Maryville College deeply, but he loved the people even more. Al cherished every relationship he had with Maryville College’s faculty and staff, and he had an unfailing drive to give back which truly embodied the motto of our founder Rev. Isaac Anderson, ‘do good on the largest possible scale.’”
Al Baker was a 1972 graduate of Maryville College and worked as general manager of National School Products for more than 40 years. Baker held leadership positions on both the Blount County and National Alumni Association executive boards, and he was instrumental in establishing the Blount County Alumni Scholarship Endowment, developing the Harvest Craft Fair into a successful annual event and supported many other prominent projects for the school, including the construction of the Clayton Center for the Arts.
With more than 40 vendors featured, the 2021 Harvest Craft Fair sold out and raised approximately $4,000 for scholarships.
“For decades the BCAA has provided scholarships to local students, and for the past two years the Blount County Alumni Scholarship Endowment has helped empower local students with a Maryville College education. Al’s commitment to making the fair a success each year made these scholarships a reality,” Amy Baker said. “Al will be greatly missed, but his legacy will truly live on in the Maryville College community forever and continue to touch the lives of both current and future Scots.”
To learn more about the Alvin C. Baker Harvest Craft Fair, please visit: www.mcblount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.