Jessica Porter and Shanon Adame, students at Maryville College, received PEO PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grants in August. They were recommended by PEO Chapter AU, Maryville.
Porter is majoring in business administration management. Adame is working toward a dual major in American sign language and political science.
The PEO Program for Continuing Education, established by PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) International in 1973, is a need-based grant program providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or their families. For information about applying for a PCE Grant, go to www.peointernational.org.
