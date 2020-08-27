“Behind the Mask” is the theme for the 2020-21 worship series at Maryville College, which began Aug. 25.
Community worship is held every Tuesday from 1:15-1:50 p.m. in the Samuel Tyndale Wilson Center for Campus Ministry (CCM).
For members of the public and those who would like to attend virtually, the services will be streamed on the Maryville College Center for Campus Ministry Facebook page. Typically in-person community worship is open to members of the public; however, the campus currently is closed to the public, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In-person worship will have limited (and physically distanced) seating, and MC faculty, staff and students will need to sign up online to reserve a spot.
“The challenge of COVID-19 is unfolding daily in new ways, as are the imperatives to address and correct racism, and to create community in the midst of political tension and change,” said the Rev. Dr. Anne McKee, campus minister.
“Thus, the CCM’s worship series for the fall of 2020 will underscore the connections among us, and will promote appreciation of the unique stories of each member in the community. We may not see each other as completely, wearing masks, and we may not be able to be as physically close to each other as we would like, but it’s more important than ever that we share life together — that we see each other behind the masks, that we behold in each other’s face the face of God.”
McKee introduced the theme in the first chapel service on Aug. 25.
Other featured speakers for the fall semester include: Jason Nix, Class of 2022, junior philosophy major; MC President Bryan Coker; Jordan McCullough, Class of 2018, senior enrollment counselor; Elea Forester, Class of 2021, senior history major; Alexis Black, resident director and coordinator of community standards; Andrew Irvine, associate professor of philosophy and religion; Phillip Sherman, chair of the Division of Humanities and associate professor of religion; and Jan Taylor, assistant academic dean.
For more information about Maryville College’s worship series, visit maryvillecollege.edu/ccm or contact the CCM at 865-981-8299.
