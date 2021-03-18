Maryville College’s annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, on Lloyd Beach on the campus. The outdoor service is open to the community.
The Rev. Dr. Anne D. McKee, campus minister, will deliver the sermon, titled “The One We Have Waited For.”
Scripture for the sermon will be Isaiah 25:6-9 and Mark 16:1-8.
“It will be more joyful than ever, this year, to gather on the hillside at Maryville College and mark Easter together, at the sunrise service,” McKee said. “Because we were not able to gather last year, and because so much has been lost in this difficult time, what joy it will be to listen to the story of resurrection and to realize again the promise of new life for all. Easter is always a new start, but this year, especially so. We have waited a long time for new life, and now, it appears.”
Lloyd Beach is located behind Lloyd Hall, on the southeastern end of the campus, and offers a spectacular view of the sun rising over the Chilhowee Mountains. The service is casual, and attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring lawn chairs and blankets.
COVID-19 precautions will be followed, and participants are asked to wear masks and set up chairs or blankets in family clusters, at a 6-foot distance from other groups.
For planning purposes, attendees are asked to RSVP at www.signupgenius.com/go/mceaster or leave a message at 865-981-8298. There is not an indoor rain location this year, so in case of inclement weather, please check the Center for Campus Ministry Facebook page, facebook.com/maryvillecollegeccm, for updates.
For more information about the college’s Easter Sunrise Service, contact McKee at anne.mckee@maryvillecollege.edu.
