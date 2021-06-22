The Maryville Farmers' Market will have extended hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 due to Summer on Broadway being held in downtown Maryville. The Maryville Farmers' Market will also move its location that day to being on Broadway as the street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Included this Saturday with the market will be Blount County Beekeepers Association and also the State Beekeepers Association. There will be a live demonstration of working bees, activities for kids and more.
(0) comments
