The Maryville Farmers’ Market will have its final four Saturday markets for 2020 starting this week, Oct. 24. The last markets will include local crafters. There will also be a Tents O’ Treats on Halloween morning for local children to get candy from vendors. In addition, there will be giveaways of baskets containing some market goodies at the Halloween market.
The market runs from 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Founders Square in downtown Maryville. Local crafters are still welcome to apply to be part of the remaining markets. For more information, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.