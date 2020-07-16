For a girl from Tennessee who’s seen the world, there is much to celebrate along the backwoods and busy interstates of her birthplace.
Tullahoma native Kristin Luna is a traveling journalist/blogger, having lived in New York, California, Scotland and Holland. She came back to Tennessee almost nine years ago, first settling down in Manchester and then it was back to nearby Tullahoma.
But her roots aren’t solely planted in Middle Tennessee. Luna graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and has several relatives who call East Tennessee home. It’s a place she visits often.
She can’t deny coming back to Tennessee was an adjustment.
“It is a big leap from California to Manchester,” she said during a recent phone interview. While living away from Tennessee, she spent years writing about and promoting tourism for towns near and far, partnering with chambers of commerce, tourism boards and the like. Upon returning to Tennessee, Luna said she leaned into that focus here.
“We worked with a lot of great cities and towns across Tennessee, including Blount Partnership,” Luna explained. Then a couple of years ago, she and husband, Scott van Velsor, started a nonprofit that uses art to attract people to towns in Tennessee many have never heard of, let alone visited.
“It really fused our love of tourism marketing and promoting small towns and storytelling with actually creating tourist draws and improving the places people live in,” she said.
Seeing what she sees
The nonprofit, DMA, which is an acronym for Do More Art, has worked with numerous small towns in Tennessee to get them noticed on the map. Luna partners with muralists from all over the country to come in and paint a mural that basically says, “This is who we are as a town, come on in.” The murals can be seen in places like Tullahoma and Manchester.
Then last year as she was researching for the centennial celebration of the signing of the 19th Amendment, an important and historical piece of legislation that gave women the right to vote, she discovered just how important Tennessee was in that passage.
Tennessee was the tie-breaker state that helped pass the amendment. A woman named Phoebe Burn convinced her son, state Rep. Harry T. Burn, to vote in favor. The amendment passed in Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1920, and was ratified by Congress.
Tennessee was the 36th and final state needed for this landmark legislation to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
As Luna pondered more over this pivotal vote, she looked closer to home and realized her own board of directors is two-thirds women and her advisory council also mostly female.
“At that point, I really wanted to do something to honor that history in Tennessee,” Luna said.
What emerged was a DMA event she is calling Walls for Women, honoring the 19th Amendment.
There will be 10 cities and towns across the state, including right here in downtown Maryville, taking part. Each of the locations will be getting an outdoor mural, painted on the side of a building with high visibility. All of them will be painted by women.
Get ready, Bike N’ Tri
Here in Maryville, the location is Bike N’ Tri, 601 E. Broadway Ave. The muralist chosen to come here is Nicole Salgar, from Miami. She will arrive in late July or early August and take up to two weeks to complete the project.
Each city had to raise its
own money to pay for the muralist, travel, expenses, etc. DMA will arrive on-site at each location to prep the buildings in advance of the artists showing up. Luna said Blount Partnership and also Knoxville were the first two to sign on after she put the word out.
Sponsors like Cycles Gladiator, a wine brand, and Sunbelt Rentals also are contributing to this massive project.
Blount Partnership can take some of the credit for DMA coming here. It was able to locate Bike N’ Tri as the location. Business owner Will Norris agreed.
Blount Parntership started working with Luna almost two years ago to help them attract tourists here through Luna’s blog. It has been very successful, said Kim Mitchell, the partnership’s tourism director. When Luna asked if Blount Partnership wanted to be involved with Walls for Women, the organization was all in.
“She is a fantastic blogger,” Mitchell said of Luna. “That has been a really good way for us to get information out.” She added that Luna has put as much enthusiasm into this mural project.
“When she called on us, we were absolutely ready to go,” Mitchell said adding this is a great opportunity for marketing a community. There are people, Mitchell noted, who love to follow murals from town to town.
Both Mitchell and Luna said they feel like they’ve found the right location here.
“We look at a couple of things for a building,” Luna said. “We want high visibility and we love anything that will impact youth, the elderly. We also love buildings that already need a coat of paint.”
A large clump of trees has been removed from the mural side of the building so it will have maximum visibility, Luna said.
Art is for everyone
“The whole purpose of public art is to provide access to the arts to the entire community and they don’t have to spend a penny to enjoy it,” she said. “They don’t have to go inside and buy a coffee or a ticket to a museum. They can drive, by, walk by or pedal by.”
As for why Luna chose art as a way to create place making, she explained how she loves to dabble in many creative arts, including photography, video, drone work and writing. She and Scott have spent seven years restoring an 1899 Queen Anne home in Manchester. They have also restored two additional homes of different eras.
“We are always working on improving spaces,” she said. “... We realized that sometimes all it takes to start a movement is a coat of paint here and there — not to mention it’s relatively inexpensive and immediately transformational. Once we started fixing up buildings for murals, there was a ripple effect and suddenly the neighbors around the mural wall hosts were wanting to fix up their building, too.”
The other cities getting murals are McMinnville, Tullahoma, Union City, Knoxville, Greeneville, Nolensville, Nashville and Centerville. Greeneville and Centerville are still getting details worked out. The first mural will be in McMinnville. Artist Jenny Ustick, from Cincinnati, will start this weekend. Work in Tullahoma gets underway the following day.
Paint brushes, paint cans ready
Nine artists have been hired so far. Five are from Tennessee, one from Cincinnati, one from Miami, one from Tallahassee, Florida, and one from Oklahoma City. An artist from Atlanta is being considered for the Greeneville site if all is approved.
After the Walls for Women murals are finished, DMA will build a trail that links them on the WFW site.
Luna discovered there aren’t many female professional muralists out there. She said some are art teachers or in other professions because they aren’t given as many opportunities as male artists.
“Our philosophy behind this is to keep female artists employed and allow them creative space to express themselves,” she said.
The subjects of the murals are not being revealed in advance. Luna gave one hint about the Maryville project. “There will be a nod to the Smokies,” she said.
The artists are being given creative licensure to do as they see fit. Luna said they are not allowed to present anything that is inflammatory or politically charged.
“We are in the business of creating joy and happiness,” Luna said. “We hire artists based on their body of work that jives with our mission. They don’t have guidelines but we have seen their renderings and they are all amazing.”
