Often times, students feel as if their concerns are not heard and they cannot openly voice their opinions about how the school runs. To counter this feeling of distance from administration, Maryville High School has set aside a few days out of the school year to hear what the students are thinking. We call it Breakfast with the Principal.
Once each nine weeks or so, around 30 students from one grade level are randomly selected to represent the class and join Principal Heather Hilton, in a session filled with conversation, discussion and, of course, breakfast. The students spend the break between first and second block talking to Hilton and other students about any concerns or ideas they may have with the way the school is run, school spirit-type events, infrastructure needs or anything else that may come up.
Often, the ideas presented in these breakfast sessions lead to wheels turning and plans being put into place. Partially as an incentive and partially as a reward, students enjoy complimentary breakfast items from the cafeteria such as the much-loved chicken biscuit while they converse about anything they feel necessary to cover.
This year, we are particularly interested in what our students have to say. At Maryville High, students were given one of three options in which they could proceed with the school year in the era of the coronavirus: attend school as normal in person, complete courses in a hybrid combination of attending certain classes in person and doing others digitally, or take classes completely online. Teachers and administration are especially interested in the inputs of each of these groups of students. We are interested in learning how in person learning differs from digital learning, what can be done to make teaching smoother or more effective for the students, and how the students are feeling thus far into the semester based on their experiences.
Our first Breakfast with the Principal will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for students doing in-person learning. Digital students will have the same opportunity the following day, Thursday, Nov. 12, around 9:40 a.m. where they can attend the session via a Zoom call.
