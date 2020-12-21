The end of the semester has finally come at Maryville High School. However, with the end of the semester comes final exams. This season of uncertainty and innovation has presented itself with challenges, but the administration at Maryville High School sought to overcome those challenges in order to help the students and teachers be able to have the most peaceful and comfortable winter vacation possible.
At the start of the school year, students were scheduled to come to school on Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15 in order to take final exams, but then an urgent question arose: what happens if a student or teacher is contact traced on one of those days? If this were to happen, that student or teacher would be self-quarantined for Christmas due to the 14-day quarantine policy the state of Tennessee has in place. Having to self-isolate on Christmas Day, administration decided, would be terrible. Thus, to counter this possibility, Maryville High School made the tough decision to have the students take their final exams on the original days, but digitally. In other words, every student would be taking their final exams for first and second block on Monday from home, then their final exams for third and fourth block on Tuesday, also from home. This way, teachers could still give final exams and no one would risk being contact traced.
However, taking these final exams at home presents other issues, such as the possibility of cheating. How to deal with this potential issue was left up to the teachers to decide. Some teachers simply told their students that the tests would be open-note. Others employed the increasingly common program called Zoom. Students were to log on to the Zoom call at the specified time, turn their cameras on to where the teacher could see their entire face, and stay on the call for the duration of the exam. This way, teachers could monitor where the students’ eyes were looking at all times in hopes of preventing dishonesty.
Now, with exams finished and the winter break upon us, it is safe to assume that many would agree that the Maryville High School administration made the right call.
