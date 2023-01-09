As Maryville High School’s first semester ended, there was an outpouring of support for the community from the school’s students. Maryville students participated in a variety of outreach events, ranging from bell ringing at Kroger to packing groceries for Brown’s Food Pantry.
One of these events was a part of Salvation Army’s initiative called Angel Tree. This program gives children in need Christmas presents through the gracious support of community businesses, citizens and organizations. Maryville High School’s Key Club, a subsidiary of Maryville Kiwanis and one of the school’s many volunteer organizations, was one of the groups involved in getting the Angel Tree gifts ready.
Ana Elam and Ava Oldham, both juniors at Maryville High School, said that their job was to pack a kid’s gifts into a bag and ensure that they had gotten all their needs and wants fulfilled. Elam stated that it made her delighted that the combined efforts of the community were ensuring that “every kid has a magical Christmas.” Similarly, Oldham reported she was happy to have the opportunity to volunteer because of her belief that “every child deserves a Christmas present.” They both stated how grateful they were for both the Salvation Army and the Maryville High School Key Club for giving them this opportunity.
In other news, the Maryville High School Orchestra performed its annual winter concert on Dec. 1 at the Clayton Center for the Arts. Pieces included “Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins,” “Christmas Eve Sarajevo” and a plethora of others.
The Maryville Concert Band also performed its inter concert on Dec. 14, also at the Clayton Center. The band played “Holiday for the Winds,” “Sleigh Ride” along with other pieces.
Maryville High School’s Prom Committee hosted the annual Black and White Dance at the Airport Hilton on Friday, Dec. 16. This marked the end of the first half for Maryville’s school year. Classes resumed on Jan. 3.
Mohib Ahmed is the correspondent for Maryville High School
