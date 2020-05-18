May 8 was the last day of official class assignments at Maryville High School. Grades are being finalized and online school is coming to an end with students turning in textbooks and laptops. While administration is still adjusting to the current situation, graduation for seniors is planned to be held at the Maryville High School football field on May 29. In precaution for the coronavirus outbreak, guests per student are limited to four. This has been an incredibly unique year with the coronavirus outbreak, but like any other year students and teachers alike are looking forward to the coming summer and the break from school work. Before students can move on to their summer plans, many still have to take their AP tests. The AP tests are being given now through May 22. Despite the interruptions to this school year, many students still plan to take the AP tests in an attempt for college credit. To help students with this new online format of the AP test, the College Board has been releasing AP review videos for each subject and released a demo for students on May 4. The demo is supposed to act as a direct indication of how the testing format and program will be on the day of the test. It allows students to go through a simulated test and practice submitting answers whether typed or hand written.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Graduation set May 29 with restrictions
