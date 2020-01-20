Tuesday, Jan. 7, was the first day back for students from winter break. Students return to begin the new semester with a whole new set of classes. It is a very exciting and stressful time with students once again getting use to topics and class expectations. Despite the long break, many activities are still going on in the school.
Maryville High School has been a part of Maryville for many years and is a prominent part of Maryville’s history. However, the school building is an old one. In an effort to make the building better and more welcoming to teachers and students alike, Student Council has started a new project called “Project MHS.” Before break, Student Council members went around the school talking to teachers and students about what they wanted to be fixed up in the school. There were many suggestions ranging from installation of cubbies to fixing of bathroom doors. Through this, Student Council is hoping to work with administration to help further improve our school.
Many other clubs also met during the activity period Wednesday, Jan. 15, to discuss and plan their projects and goals for this new semester. Activity periods are extended breaks that occur once or twice a month. They allow for students to take a break from their classes and enjoy activities like pep-rallies, in school basket-ball games, and wrestling matches.
After a long break the school will usually include an activity period much like this one to help clubs and their members communicate and get reorganized so that they can start off the new semester right.
