The end of April is approaching fast, and with it, finals and exams. With the small plethora of Advanced Placement and State Dual-Credit (SDC) courses that Maryville High School offers, students will be faced with a multitude of important tests in the coming weeks.
AP courses and exams offer students a challenging glance into college-level classes. However, because of the rigor, students that pass the corresponding AP exam can earn college credit. Students that make a 3, 4, or 5 out of 5 on an exam can essentially test out of the equivalent college course. Unfortunately, not all colleges and programs accept all AP credits.
Even if a student were to make a 5 on an exam, some programs insist that students take courses that are taught a certain way, and the only way to ensure this is to have the students take the courses once at the college or university. No matter the outcome of the test, though, our students are definitely feeling the pressure to perform.
Another option to earn college credit is through the courses that offer SDC exams. These courses are similar to normal high school courses, but, like AP courses, there is a test at the end of the term that students can take to try to earn college credit. Unlike AP courses, though, these exams earn credit specifically for state-sponsored colleges and universities. While these credits are not accepted on as wide of a range as the AP credits, they are still a great option for MHS students.
Though these exams offer a great opportunity to escape the ever-growing prices of college courses, they do put a lot of stress on the students. Students want to score well so that they are able to go into higher-level education with extra credits. In other words, these tests are worth hundreds of dollars to these students, and, with the test dates looming near, the pressure is building up.
