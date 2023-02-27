While thousands of elementary children across the county have been reading the same book over the past month, Maryville High School students have been working on a live performance of the story.
This is the third time MHS students have performed an original adaptation of the selection for the One Book Blitz, and this time it’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
The high school performers were among the first participants in the community-wide reading initiative for kindergarten through fifth grade, which started in 2017.
“We read ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and did lots of activities, but there wasn’t a live performance we could go and see,” said Ashton James, who portrays Willy Wonka in this week’s production.
“Doing a live performance of the book helps students who may struggle understanding what they’re reading because they are more visual learners,” he added.
Maryville High School drama teacher Clarissa Feldt first adapted the One Book Blitz selection of “The Cricket in Times Square” for her students to perform for the community in 2020. In 2022 they performed her adaptation of “Stuart Little.”
“There are many challenges to taking a book and making it to something that will translate well to the stage, stay true to the original story and be entertaining to a modern children’s audience” Feldt said. “But it’s a challenge worth the results.”
While the book by Roald Dahl was made into major motion pictures in 1971 and 2005, for some young audience members the show in the high school auditorium this week may be their first live performance. The high school theater students enjoy watching the kids who are watching them.
“Their reactions are so genuine, and they’re excited to see the ‘big kids’ perform,” said Eva Kaufmann, who plays Mrs. Bucket. “We hope that putting on the One Book Blitz play is a tradition that we will be able to continue for many years in the future,” Feldt said.
“Maybe one day the little kids who come to see our show will act in a One Book Blitz play when they reach high school. We can create a legacy,” said Ashton.
Three performances will be held in the MHS auditorium, one Friday night and the others Saturday afternoon and evening. All ticket proceeds from the 4 p.m. performance Saturday, March 4, will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Feldt noted that $1 donated to the food bank can result in three meals through Second Harvest for families experiencing food insecurity.
Children 6 and younger may attend for free, tickets for older kids are $3 and adults pay $6. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at GoFan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.