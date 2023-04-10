The Maryville High School Theatre Arts program will present its third production this year, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a classic stage comedy that tells the story of two elderly sisters who are charitable and kind, their nephew who discover their aunts’ big secret, and another nephew who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt.
No one can resist the Brewster sisters with their charm and generosity, despite the curious things found in their house. Performances are 7 p.m. April 13-15 in the Maryville High School Auditorium.
Abby and Martha Brewster, elderly spinsters and pillars in the community of Brooklyn, have a secret they have been hiding in the cellar. Although they take excellent care of their nephew Teddy, who is adamant that he is President Teddy Roosevelt, they are hiding something else — 12 dead bodies.
When lodgers come to rent a room in their historic home, the sisters take pity on the men who seem to have no one else in the world to look after them. Offering these potential lodgers a glass of homemade elderberry wine — with just a hint of arsenic — the sisters assure the men no longer have to live a lonely life. Mortimer Brewster, their nephew and a theater critic, discovers their secret and tries to protect them despite an old, evil acquaintance making a sudden appearance at their house. With a dead body floating around the house, friendly policemen coming by to say hello, war bugles being blown and poisoned wine, this show features comedic chaos that audiences are sure to love.
Reece Jones, who plays Jonathan in the production, has enjoyed working on “Arsenic & Old Lace.”
“I get to play someone who is a little odd and the bad guy. I’m not that kind of person everyday. It’s nice to pretend to be a completely different person onstage,” said Reece. In addition to having fun with his character, Reece enjoys being with his friends onstage. “I met my friends in theater, and that makes working on this production easy,” Reece said. “I know we’re going to have fun in rehearsal everyday.”
John Walker plays Mortimer and feels the same about the whole production process. “We all have such good chemistry onstage because we’ve been friends for so long,” said John. “The play is so funny, and at the end of the day it’s just fun to run around onstage with my friends, telling this funny story and being a different character for a little while.”
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring, will be performed for the public at 7 p.m. April 13, 14, and 15. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. All shows will be performed in the Maryville High School Auditorium at 825 Lawrence St. Tickets can be purchased via GoFan.com or at the door.
The Maryville High School Theatre Arts program places an emphasis on acting, directing and design to offer students a full understanding of the world of theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.