Last week, Maryville High School students enjoyed their spring break. Some traveled to vacation on beaches or visit family, while others stayed home and relaxed, taking a pause from the hurried atmosphere daily life presents.
Many of the high school’s students have also begun the search for colleges, and spring break was a perfect opportunity. Students were able to visit colleges, tour the campuses, and meet some of the staff. Several students traveled over state lines to look at dream colleges; others chose to stay local.
However, there are many factors that play a role in where the Maryville High School students will choose to attend school in hopes of furthering their education. As we know, Maryville High School has a reputation for excellence in academics, so that is most assuredly an aspect of colleges and universities that will attract our students. We also know, though, that the high school has some exceptional athletes, meaning strong athletic programs will be a must in many students’ top picks. Proximity to home generally weighs heavily on the minds of students as well. Some relish the idea of moving far away in hopes of pursuing more freedom, while others find comfort in staying close to family.
With the advent of the coronavirus, however, the search for the perfect institute for higher education has become a bit more difficult. Few colleges are able to offer official visits at this time, meaning students will not truly be able to feel the atmosphere of said university while touring the campus. As for the athletes, many recruiting coordinators and coaches are unable to invite the students to spend time with the team to get to know the people with whom they will be spending the next few years.
Even during these trying times, we know that our students will make the decisions they need to make in order to help them pursue their dreams.
