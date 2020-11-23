As of now, Maryville High School has continued with the traditional functioning of school by having all of the students — excluding those that chose to be completely digital learners this semester — go to school every day. However, due to several recent outbreaks of positive tests for the coronavirus, many students have been contact traced and forced to quarantine for the suggested 14 days. This is often an unfortunate reality for students: not many welcome the idea of having to learn from home every day for two weeks straight.
Alternatively, though, we recall the beginning of the school year in which Maryville City Schools utilized “staggered starts.” This process included students with last names that started with letters in the first half of the alphabet going to school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, and students with last names that started with letters in the last half of the alphabet going to school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The days in which students were not attending school physically, they would take their classes digitally, with everyone having an online school day on Fridays. This process allowed for smaller class sizes, and, thus, the students having the ability to spread out more and decrease the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. There were noticeably fewer cases of the coronavirus during this time, and, with that, fewer cases in which contact tracing made students self-isolate.
Many students at the high school feel this would be the best approach to coming back from the Thanksgiving break. It is not unusual for students to travel to visit with family during the Thanksgiving weekend, often times out of town or even out of state. Travel, however, has been linked to more exposures to the coronavirus, which, in turn, yield to more positive cases in the school and more contact tracing. Instead of prohibiting travelling altogether — which would be unfair, unreasonable and incredibly difficult to regulate — going back to staggered starts for even a week or two after the break could allow students to spread out and reduce potential contact tracing.
Even though a large number of the students believe this technique would be the best way to approach the issue of reducing contact tracing, it is easy to see the drawbacks. Many teachers at Maryville High School have expressed the difficulty that staggered starts presents. Because the teachers have two classes going simultaneously, one online and one in person, it is challenging to create two different plans to compensate for both groups of students.
Whichever way Maryville High School chooses to continue with education after this Thanksgiving will be carefully considered with the best intentions for both students and teachers kept in mind. We are living in unprecedented and unfamiliar times and we are all searching for the best solution to combat the virus in the most effective manner possible.
