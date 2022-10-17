Maryville Junior High School has been undergoing immense amounts of construction. Throughout the school, new floors have been installed, classrooms have been updated, new roofing systems are being added and the school library has been revamped.
MJHS has not seen these many changes within a substantial amount of time. Also, there is another building going up for an expansion of General Education classes and Career Technical classes due to the growing environment of MJHS. These changes will make MJHS a more diversified school with much room to grow in the near future.
The construction has been interfering with the student pick-up and drop-off lines as well as the speaker systems and the air conditioning. This has outraged many students and parents while this has been occurring as well as making it harder for the teachers to teach with the constant banging and rattling the construction causes.
Ninth grader Ella Croy gave her stance on the situation. “The construction occurring inside the school has made it a more aesthetically pleasing building. Though, the outside school construction has made it harder for me as a walker to get from place to place in the afternoon and morning due to the disturbance of my normal routes,” she said.
Biology teacher Maria Willard added that “this construction is very needed due to Maryville rapidly growing as a city. While the outside construction has interfered with my parking situation and my teaching sometimes it is desperately needed and will be a huge help in the future growth of our school and city as a whole.”
Construction is projected to end in 2023 so hopefully all of this disruption will result in something amazing making MJHS a more diversified, open and pleasing place to learn and mature.
Amanda Burkhalter is a school correspondent at Maryville Junior High.
