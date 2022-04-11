We’re approaching the end of the year here at Maryville Junior High. Many things are taking place at the school. For fun every Friday, students have the opportunity to go outside with their friends and play whiffle ball. They get to pick the teams that they are on with their friends and compete against the other teams for a little friendly competition.
Another event going on is the upcoming dance. Tickets are going to be available sometime in the next week. This has been many students’ highlight of the year to come. More events that are coming up near the end of the school year include the MJHS field day and the dissection of pigs in the ninth grade biology classrooms. With preparations for the end-of-course tests and the upcoming Advanced Placement Human Geography exam for some of the ninth graders, this nine weeks is flying by and no one is looking back. It full push for the summer. There are only six weeks left.
