During the month of August, Maryville Junior High introduced a program aimed at teaching students how to build and work in high-preforming teams through problem solving, mutual respect and positive interactions.
“Capturing Kids’ Hearts” is being implemented in hundreds of schools across the country with the goal of strengthening relationships. One principle of the program is the belief that students thrive best when they feel welcomed, understood and engaged and when they are able to influence their environment.
The belief is that if students play a part in creating their environment, then they will listen and collaborate with one another more fully and be better equipped to solve problems, disputes and difference that come up. The goal is to more deeply connect together the entire school community. Every month students and teachers discuss a new word and its concept and are then encouraged to intentionally act with the meaning of that word in their daily interactions. While some discussions have created a few eye rolls and mumbles in the hallways, (we are teenagers after all), some students say they get why a program like this can be helpful.
Ninth grade student Sarah Ashmore says, “This program is such a great way to incorporate necessary life skills in every day learning. It is so important to carry skills such as respect and empathy throughout every day actions to spread kindness in the world. I hope students will be able to apply the message learned in the program to create a more positive learning environment.”
The beginning of this school year ended up being the perfect time to introduce the program at MJH because during the month of September, a new TikTok challenge went viral across the country impacting both middle and high schools.
“Devious Licks” started off by encouraging students to swipe school property and post the acts on TikTok. The challenge originally begin daring students to dismantle bathroom soap dispensers, but it quickly escalated into costly destruction of school property as well as the swiping of students’ and teachers’ personal property. Sadly, MJH was not spared from the “Devious Licks,” and as frustrating and disrupting as the challenge was to us all, thankfully it did not appear to reach the levels reported at countless schools across the country. Perhaps, “Capturing Kids Hearts” helped with this.
On Oct. 1, USA Today reported that the “Licks” are now turning into actual assaults on teachers, staff and students. The paper reported that the October challenge is to smack a staff member. A list is circulating online for upcoming months includes, messing up school signs, “flipping off” the front office, kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school and even jab a breast.
“CKH is a process that will take a classroom from good to great,” said Caroline Jacobus, Teen Living teacher. “I am excited about implementing it and watching my students grow. Kids learn from people who care about them. By pairing CKH with the tools we already have, it ensures that we are intentional about letting kids know we care about them. Day to day, it looks like laughter and conversation and a bond. In the long run, it looks like achievement.”
