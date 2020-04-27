Due to COVID-19, many schools countrywide and even globally have been closed since March, including Maryville City Schools. Recently, the decision was made by school officials to cancel the remainder of the school year.
Several questions remain, including what students are now to do with their electronic devices.
The state of Tennessee has made the decision to cancel all state testing for this year.
Also, Maryville City Schools has decided that May 8 will be the last official day for the 2019-2020 school year.
Teachers in our school system are doing a great job to make sure students are getting the education they need and preparing them for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.