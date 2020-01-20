Things are getting busy at Maryville Junior High as classes are in full swing this semester.
Eighth grade language arts teachers have assigned students the New York Times bestseller “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. Students are already picking apart the deeper motivations of the novel. In other classes, however, the students are learning in a much different way. The eighth grade at Maryville Junior High has recently been assigned a project called Science Matters. In the project, students first pick a topic, then have to research and become an expert on that subject. The best part is they can choose any topic they want. The only limit is their imagination.
Also, the freshmen band students had auditions for the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association Senior Clinic, and Maryville students had many freshmen make the cut, including Macy Porter, Riya Patel, Jocelyn Pointer, Evan Magee, Sophie Shepherd and Anyiel Adiang. The junior high wishes them good luck as they go to perform on Feb. 6.
