Maryville Junior High school is pleased to welcome Josh Oliver to the school system. Coming all the way from Southern California, Oliver has fallen in love with the Maryville area. His favorite things about Maryville are the coffee shops and the beauty of Blount County. He also loves visiting the Great Smoky Mountains where he and his family love to go tubing.
“The staff and students have been so welcoming,” Oliver says. He has come from a long teaching career with 16 years teaching grades 6-8 in California. He started out as a history teacher for seven years then became a Dean for another twountil he eventually became an Assistant Principal.
“My favorite job position so far has been assistant principal because you do a little bit of everything and never know what the day will bring,” Oliver says.
Oliver not only loves his job and the area, but he is also looking forward to seeing some Rebels football. Oliver played a little football in high school, and he also loves to play fantasy football. Now that he is in Maryville, he is definitely a fan of the Rebels.
Oliver is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic along with the rest of the world. The Maryville schools are taking precautions to make sure their students stay safe. The junior high and high school now have a mask mandate to where all the students are required to wear masks. He says that Covid-19 has not affected him or his family yet, and he hopes it stays that way. Maryville City Schools warmly welcomes Josh Oliver into the school district.
