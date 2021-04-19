Maryville Junior High school will be having a spring dance on May 7. Due to Covid-19 the school was not sure if they would have a dance at first, but with the high school continuing with prom they decided to go for it. The semi-formal spring dance will be at Smithview Pavilion and will be hosted by the Student Council. It will include a professional DJ, catering and a police officer. Students are excited to go to the dance they did not think they would have.
