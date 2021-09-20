Can you think of anything better than Fridays? Fridays signal the end of the work/school week. The day means football, friends and family time is so close. Friday Night Lights mean tackles and touchdowns which lead to Saturday’s tailgates. Now, Friday Flex Time around MJH means tournaments.
MJH students get to kick off their weekends with an element of fun. This past Friday, MJH kicked-off a new activity for students. Every Friday during Flex Time, MJH will host a sporting event for students who would like to join in. Each nine weeks a new group event will be put into play. The first group sporting event taking place is kickball. Students are being encouraged to gather friends and students they don’t know to make a team and enter the kickball tournament.
The goal of these intramurals is to give students a way to blow off steam, practice sportsmanship and simply play games. “I think it’s great that the school is allowing the students to get out and move and give our brains a break from all the work we are doing, as well as having fun with friends that we may not have classes with,” says freshman Lindsay Luhn.
MJH staff took into consideration that some students aren’t into sports. So, for those students who don’t want to participate in physical activities, there are options like chess, checkers, board games and even a study hall for those who want to get a jump on homework.
