Concluding the first semester of the school year for a farewell, the junior high has decided to do something special.
To let students have fun on the last day of school before break, the teachers have decided to put on a teachers versus students basketball game.
It was very thoughtful for the teachers to think that the students needed a break, and what better way to celebrate the end of the first semester than with the students versus teachers basketball game. One of the most iconic ways to say sayonara to the first half of the school year.
Also to lead up to this fun activity, the school is having a sprit week with a theme on each day.
On top of the game, some of the student will be participating in the championship round of ultimate frisbee, to conclude this nine weeks enrichment activity. About 20 teams, with eight students( four girls and four boys) have joined to gather every Friday to compete in the ultimate frisbee tournament.
Every week a few teams were eliminated until it came down to to final two teams to try and take the title. The game will be played at some point in this final week of the semester.
