February has been quiet so far at Maryville Junior High School, but soon many things will change. On Friday, Feb. 10, MJHS sent its eighth grade boys basketball team to state championships, and any students who wore Maryville attire to send them off got a full-sized candy bar of their choosing.
The American Sign Language Club signed the national anthem at the Ice Bears Game on Friday night as well. On Feb. 23-24, the intermediate theater class at MJHS will be putting on a show. “That’s Not How I Remember It” is what will be performed. Jenna Hunt Fernandez is the school drama teacher.
“That’s Not How I Remember It” begins with a mother and father recounting their first encounter to their little kid. They first met in high school in 1986, but their accounts of what happened then are very different. Mom’s account of the events is like a vintage teen romance film from the 1980s, whilst Dad’s version is more akin to an action-packed karate movie.
Their different recollections eventually lead to some friction between the two, which leads to the audience laughing a lot.
“Preston Mounce and Hailey Talbott portray Mom and Dad,” Fernandez explained. “Sophia Elswick and Noah Jackson portray Lola and Barry, the younger incarnations of Mom and Dad. As performers in this play, Sophia and Noah face a particularly challenging problem, since they are essentially playing two different characters — the mom’s version of them and the dad’s version of them — and they must flip between them at any time. Throughout the show, they change their outfits, voices, postures and complete personalities various times. My assistant director, Macy Waid, and stage manager, Kailey Seitz, have been a huge help to me because this is my first time directing a play. Our whole set, lighting and sound adjustments are carried out by students. Our incredible team puts forth a ton of effort to make the magic happen.”
If you would like to come out and help support MJHS’s Theater class, the show will be taking place on Feb. 23-24 at 7 p.m. in the MJHS auditorium and admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Trending Recipe Videos
Amanda Burkhalter is a Maryville Jr. High school correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.