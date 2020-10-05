The Kiwanis Club of Maryville (founded in 1919) and the Maryville High School Key Club (chartered in 1954) commemorated 167 years of service and leadership to Maryville and Blount County with the dedication of a new sign on the visitors’ side press box at the Maryville High School football stadium. Both clubs and the MHS Athletic Department were recognized in a ceremony on the field prior to the Maryville-Alcoa football game.
Last year, when Maryville Kiwanis celebrated its 100th anniversary with a gala dinner and a variety of special projects, members searched for a meaningful legacy project. The longest-serving (62 Years) member of Maryville Kiwanis, Ben Cate, recommended sponsoring a sign on the newly constructed visitors’ side press box. Committee members Ben Cate, Robert Russell and Steve Frana worked with MHS Athletic Director Larry Headrick and Assistant Athletic Director Amanda Russell to design the sign and work out the details.
For a $20,000 donation to the MHS Athletic Fund, the sign will honor the work of Maryville Kiwanis and the Maryville High School Key Club for 10 years. MHS will use the donation to upgrade the student athletic fitness center at MHS and other projects.
Maryville Kiwanis led by President Doug Craig has a long history of service to Blount County. In 1919, the founding members of the club immediately began work to establish a Chamber of Commerce, a public library and a health department. Today, the 87 members of Maryville Kiwanis are the financial and organization sponsors of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Blount County, conduct a Leadership Adventure Camp for rising eighth graders in the summer, sponsor Service Leadership Programs (Circle K, Key Club, Builders Club, Aktion Club) in local schools, serve as reading mentors in elementary schools, and give financial support to 11 organizations in Blount County that support children and youth.
For more information about activities and membership in the Kiwanis Club of Maryville, go to www.maryvillekiwanis.org.
The Maryville High School Key Club led by President Ellie Bussey with Faculty Sponsor Jennifer Sobota has long been one of the most active clubs at MHS. According to President Bussey, last year two major projects were: sponsoring a Homecoming Dance to raise funds for the Thirst Project and a blood drive.
Although the club may not be able to do those projects this year due to COVID restrictions, members are already working two Sunday afternoons each month at Community Food Connection filling bags of groceries for Meals on Wheels recipients, collecting can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House and handling the recycling at MHS. Other plans include participating in the Fantasy of Trees, Boo at the Zoo, Salvation Army Bell Ringing and working at the Maryville Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.