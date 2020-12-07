Maryville Kiwanis President Doug Craig presented a check for $250 to the Maryville Police and Fire Department Fund last week as part of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of Kiwanis “Week of Thanks.” Kiwanis clubs in Kentucky and Tennessee were encouraged to give thanks to essential workers during Thanksgiving week. As he presented the check, Doug Craig expressed the gratitude of the Maryville Kiwanis members for the hard work and dedication of the Maryville Police and Fire Department this year. According to Chief Tony Crisp, the donation may be used for social events, breakroom items, items not directly budgeted, or to add to other funds to buy equipment.
