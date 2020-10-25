Maryville Kiwanis is actively seeking new members to help the club in its mission to help improve the lives of young people. Their mottos is “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.”
To help encourage new members, Kiwanis waived the $97 joining fee through Dec. 31.
Maryville Kiwanis meets at noon every Tuesday at Green Meadow Country Club for lunch and a great program. Those interested in learning more may visit in person or the Kiwanis website: www.maryville kiwanis.org . Email Maryville Kiwanis at mki wanis@charter.net to get more information.
Despite COVID-19, Maryville Kiwanians volunteer thousands of hours and continue to focus on the primary mission of service to young people through participation in important service projects.
To support Maryville Kiwanis signature project, Imagination Library, Maryville Kiwanis raises and donates $55,000 each year allowing Imagination Library to deliver monthly over 5,000 books to young children of Blount County.
Also, Maryville Kiwanis donates $40,000 each year to worthy organizations such as Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Maryville Kiwanis Leadership Adventure Camp, and Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs: Circle K, Key Clubs, and Builders Clubs.
