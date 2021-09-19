The Maryville Lions Club is sponsoring an "Oldies to the Oldies" antique vehicle event on Saturday, Sept. 25. A caravan of antique vehicles (pre 1970) will visit seven senior living facilities.
At 9 a..m, the cars will gather in the Food Lion parking lot at 1707 Lamar Alexander Parkway and will visit Asbury Place at 9:15 a.m., Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation at 10:15 a.m., Brookdale Browns Creek at 11:15 a.m., Shannondale of Maryville at 1:30 p.m., Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation at 2:30, Brookdale Sandy Springs at 3:30 and Morningside Village at 4:30 p.m.
Seniors at those facilities can view the cars aa they drive by. Vehicle owners can join the caravan at any stop with a $20 registration fee or pre-register by emailing name, phone number and vehicle make and model to mmcastle@aol.com or by calling Dean Fontaine at 865-406-3887 or Karen Fontaine at 865-599-4936.
Prizes will be awarded to the owners of vehicles based on a drawing from the registrations at the last location. All proceeds from the event will benefit local community services and/or the Lions Club Vision Program.
Rain date is Oct. 16.
