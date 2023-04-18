When Everett Selvidge first attended TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meetings, he did so to be a support for his girlfriend who wanted to lose weight.
He volunteered to be the doorman at the beginning, welcoming the TOPS members. He said he learned from them that watching portion sizes is one way to lose weight; he decided to try it. He officially joined on Sept. 16, 2021.
“I started doing the same and also cut out the sodas and a lot of my carbs,” he wrote in his testimonial. “I did not realize how much better I would feel as I lost the weight. I was able to reach my goal in 2022.”
Selvidge said he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease around that time. He is doing much better.
This resident of Maryville achieved even more through TOPS. He was crowned the 2022 Division Winner and Chapter King because he has lost the most weight in his group, 33.9 pounds. Selvidge could end up as the king of the state if his results are better than those in other chapters.
TOPS is a weight loss support group, explained Advocate Sherry Hill, the spokesman for this chapter, TOPS TN 0334, which meets at Monte Vista Baptist Church. Members can follow any health plan they choose, and are encouraged to meet with their physician to develop a plan. TOPS as a whole supports the Exchange diet plan, Hill said.
There are divisions for teens and preteens as well as for those who have had weight loss surgery, Hill said. A member’s physician sets his or her weight loss goal. Once that person reaches the goal, he or she graduates to KOPS, or Keep Off Pounds Sensibly. Those losing the most weight in their division are crowned queen or king for the chapter. Those chapter winners then go on to compete statewide.
“I am proud to be the king for our chapter,” Selvidge wrote. “I believe if you really want to lose weight and get healthier, you can. It is not easy, but you can do it. I believe hat it not been for the grace and love of God, I would not be here today.”
There are three local TOPS chapters. They meet at Chilhowee View Community Club (TOPS TN 0404) , Monte Vista Baptist Church (TOPS TN 0334) and East Alcoa Baptist Church (TOPS TN 0390).
TOPS TN 0334 will have an open house for those interested in joining or learning more about the program. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.