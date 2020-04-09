The residents of Savannah Park and Savannah Park Village in Maryville wanted to do something to honor the health care professionals and first responders in this pandemic. Many are risking their own lives as they treat and care for the sick. The residents turned on their porch lights on Saturday, April 4, as a showing of appreciation. A total of 45 residents participated.
They are now asking other neighborhoods to do the same each Saturday, at dusk. This is being done each week in Savannah Park until the sheltering period is over. This could represent a porch light to the world in honor of all health care workers and leaders everywhere, one resident said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.