Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians have announced the 2022 Gold Award recipients in East Tennessee, and four of the 20 recipients are from Maryville.
Since 1916, thousands of Girl Scouts across the country have earned the organization’s highest honor, now called the Girl Scout Gold Award, for demonstrating extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities. Nationally, only 6 percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award.
The Gold Award recipients from Maryville are:
Rachel Huffer, who designed and a presented a curriculum about food allergies tailored to her high school’s culinary arts program. The project was inspired by her own experiences with severe food allergies and influenced by the learning gap between food allergies within culinary arts programs and the food industry.
Lauren Huffstetler, who restored pollinator habitats and food resources in her community and educated people about lesser-known pollinators. Huffstetler also created the Pollinator Garden Challenge to actively engage people in cultivating pollinator gardens in their own communities.
Elyssa Looney, who partnered with Springbrook Park in Alcoa to create an audio tour of the park’s native tree species. Looney installed an interpretive sign in the park with a QR code that visitors can scan to access the audio tour. She also created a website to further educate people about the importance of tree biodiversity.
Rachel “Maryn” Pope, who partnered with Blount County Animal Welfare Society (BCAWS) to educate her community about the importance of providing doghouses to outdoor dogs through her PetPalooza event. Pope developed and hosted the event, which raised awareness and funds for doghouses and kennels. She also built several doghouses and donated them to members of her community.
“The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “These young women have worked hard to develop the leadership skills required to earn this prestigious recognition, and their dedication has made a positive difference in our community. We are proud of their achievements and grateful for their commitment to making our world a better place.”
The Girl Scout Gold Award represents exceptional achievement in leadership development, positive values and service. Only Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors are eligible for the Gold Award, and before they can pursue it, they must meet prerequisites, including completing a Take Action project or earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, which requires a project to improve the neighborhood or community.
At a minimum requirement of 80 hours, most girls spend between one and two years on Gold Award projects. A Gold Award recipient is driven to be a leader, using her passions and problem-solving skills to make a difference in her community. She has strong professional skills that set her apart in the college admissions process and make her an outstanding candidate for academic scholarships and other financial awards.
In addition, Gold Award Girl Scouts who join the U.S. Armed Forces often enter at a rank above other military recruits.
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for community causes, or make their first best friends.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians has approximately 10,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. To join, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.
