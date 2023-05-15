On Wednesday, May 17, bicyclists will leave the Blount County Courthouse at 7 p.m. for the annual Ride of Silence in memory of their friends, family and associates killed or injured by motor vehicle operators. The Maryville Ride of Silence is one of over 300 rides that occurs worldwide on the third Wednesday of May each year.
In 2019, an estimated 8,000 riders from 49 states, 20 countries and seven continents participated.
Over 700 cyclists are killed each year while riding. Most of them occur in cities and suburbs.
With this ride, the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation hopes to educate motorists that cyclists have the legal right to the road and to watch out for cyclists whenever they see them.
The Ride of Silence is similar to a funeral procession.
The ride will be a slow paced 8-mile loop of Maryville, ridden no faster than 12 mph.
There will be no talking, only silence, to remember fallen brothers and sisters.
Black armbands are often worn in memory of those who have been killed; red armbands may be worn by those injured while riding.
The Maryville Ride of Silence is sponsored by the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation. The ride is open to all individuals interested in participating. Participants are asked to arrive at the Blount County Courthouse by 6:30 p.m. with ride departing promptly at 7 p.m.
Helmets are required, and front and rear lights are strongly recommended. Additional information about the ride can be obtained on the foundation’s website (www.jeffrothcyclingfoundation.org) or by calling 865-309-5723.
