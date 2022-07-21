Rotary Club of Maryville members Tony Stubbs (from left), Bob Beasley, Ruthann Lindgren, Suzie Cutshaw, Jim Shamblin, Keith Lindgren, Ron Apphun, Karen Wentz and Laura Cavin cut the ribbon at one of two new Wi-Fi tables at Springbrook Park.
Rotary Club members Suzie Cutshaw (front row from left), Jim Shamblin, Ruthann Lindgren, Keith Lindgren, (second row from left) Bob Beasley, Tony Stubbs, Carla Rafferty, Karen Wentz and Laura Cavin, and Ron Apphun (back) cut the ribbon at one of two new Wi-Fi tables at Springbrook Park.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Visitors to Springbrook Park now have two Wi-Fi stations available for use. A family sits at one of the tables with bubbles drifting by from nearby children in the park.
Rotary Club of Maryville hosted a ribbon cutting for two new Wi-Fi tables located near the pavilion at Springbrook Park in Alcoa on Wednesday afternoon.
The project started a few years ago when the club launched an initiative to install solar-powered Wi-Fi charging tables at accessible locations in the community.
The first two were installed at the Blount County Public Library thanks to grant from the Arconic Foundation and additional funding from Blount County, the City of Maryville, the City of Alcoa and Rotary Club of Maryville, along with Blount County Friends of the Library.
The tables are capable of generating and storing electricity to allow users to charge devices and access the internet any time of day.
