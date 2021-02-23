Rotary Club of Maryville presented a check for $4,000 to Pellissippi State Community College President Anthony Wise to benefit nontraditional students in Blount County.
Maryville Rotary’s commitment to assist first-generation students with tuition as well as other ancillary expenses has benefitted many Blount County students over the years. Most recent beneficiaries include a student seeking an Associate of Arts degree with the dream of running an art gallery. Another student is on a TN Transfer Pathway to obtain an associate’s degree in animal science. A nursing student who received aid through this gift is set to graduate in April 2022.
The Rotary Club of Maryville First-Generation Scholarship is the first of it’s kind at Pellissippi State.
The Rotary Club of Maryville was chartered by the Rotary Club of Alcoa in 1950 and has been in continuous existence. In 2012, the two clubs combined to form the Rotary Club of Maryville/Alcoa. The club is now known as the Rotary Club of Maryville.
For approximately 20 years, the club has maintained a scholarship to assist local students with expenses at an institution of higher learning. The club recognizes the unique challenges that many first-generation students face. A first-generation student is defined as a student in which neither parent completed a college degree. These students face financial and other challenges related to the cycle of multi-generational poverty. The club wishes to change a person’s life through enabling them to have higher education when the opportunity is not normally available due to lack of financial resources and other challenges.
The scholarship is available to first-generation Blount County students who are enrolled in at least six hours, maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher and who have verifiable financial need.
Rotary Club of Maryville meets at noon on Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, visit www.maryvillerotary.org or email maryvillerotary club@gmail.com.
