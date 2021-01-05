The Rotary Club of Maryville has been able to continue to serve its community despite the pandemic.
One of its latest projects was the Purple Pinkie Donut Project which raised money to help eradicate polio around the world. The club partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the effort, which was a success. The Rotary Club District Office reported that the goal of selling 55,000 donuts was met in the region that includes Tennessee, Alabama and northern Mississippi. The goal is to raise $1 million.
Thanks to matching funds, each $2 donation ended up raising $15 for the End Polio Now! campaign.
To show its support, Rotary Club of Maryville provided Blount County Sheriff’s Office with 15 dozen boxes of the donuts on World Polio Day. Sheriff James L. Berrong and his staff expressed their appreciation for the donation.
Purple Pinkie Day began back in 2017 with Rotarian and Dunkin franchisee Dave Baumgartner in Knoxville. He wanted to use his 20-plus Dunkin locations to help raise awareness and money to help eradicate polio wordlwide. World Polio Day is also referred to as Purple Pinkie Day because during National Immunization Days, kids have their pinkies marked with purple ink to ensure they are not vaccinated more than once.
The Dunkin donuts for this project are glazed with a dab of purple.
