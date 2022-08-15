Summer is an ideal time for college students to pick up new skills and hobbies, and one student from Maryville acquired a new skill this summer that is sure to make her stand out.
Anna Curtis, a senior chemistry major at East Tennessee State University and a graduate of Maryville High School, can now handle some of the fastest lasers in the world.
Curtis lived and worked at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she took part in Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU), a highly selective program in the Chemistry Department funded by a National Science Foundation grant.
She was one of only 10 students selected from universities across the nation to conduct cutting-edge chemistry research at UT Knoxville. The program matches students to professors whose work aligns with their interests and gives them a glimpse of life as a scientist.
Curtis worked full-time in the lab of Professor Tessa Calhoun, where researchers shoot ultrafast lasers at microscopic particles to study complex interactions at their surfaces.
Laser is an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation,” and there are many different kinds of them. Continuous wave lasers, like the red pointers used by teachers or by kids playing with pets, emit only one frequency of light and are less powerful than pulsed lasers, which emit an ultrafast beam.
To the naked eye, the red laser beams in Professor Calhoun’s lab may look similar to a commercial laser pointer. However, the pulsed lasers used in the lab are much more powerful and emit light so quickly that the time between each pulse is measured in femtoseconds, or quadrillionths of a second.
The lab’s two lasers are also part of large systems that include hundreds of pieces of optical equipment, from mirrors to filters to prisms and lenses which can be calibrated to amplify, split, compress, disperse, reflect or filter the beam as needed for each experiment.
For her research, Curtis grew living cultures of staphylococcus, the bacteria that causes life-threatening staph infections and can develop resistance to antibiotics. The big picture goal of shooting live bacteria with ultrafast lasers is to better understand how the structure of a molecule impacts its behavior in a cell membrane.
In order to understand how the structure of molecules may affect their ability to permeate and kill bacteria, Curtis added an orange-colored dye to the bacteria sample, which helps make the invisible visible when shot with a laser.
She then flowed her dyed sample through a small piece of almost perfectly clear quartz. When an ultrafast laser beam strikes dye molecules through the quartz, the molecules undergo a process called second harmonic generation (SHG), the centerpiece of Curtis’s research.
During SHG, two particles of light called photons with equal frequencies collide with a dye molecule and send it into an high-energy excited state. When the dye molecule exits the excited state and returns to its original ground state, it spits the energy from the two red photons back out in the form of one blue photon.
The intensity of this release of blue light tells researchers like Curtis about the position of the dye molecules relative to the membranes of the staph bacteria.
By adjusting the structure of the dye molecules, say by adding or subtracting a few atoms of carbon, researchers hope to find which chemical ingredients an antibiotic needs in order to best stop bacterial pathogens in their tracks.
SHG is not Curtis’s first exposure to harmonics and harmony. She has a minor in music at ETSU and is actively involved both in her college choir and chamber orchestra as a violinist.
In addition to giving her a chance for a “mini redo” of her freshman year, which was disrupted by COVID-19, the REU program provided Curtis with a better understanding of her identity as a future scientist. After growing to love chemistry under several female professors in high school, she said working in Professor Calhoun’s lab offered her another look into what is possible.
“I’ve had a lot of female mentors who’ve put a lot of time into not only helping me as a student but as a person and trying to figure out what I want to do professionally,” Curtis said. “It’s great to see other women who are doing the things I want to do in the future.”
Thanks to a partnership between the REU program and the Judith Anderson Herbert Writing Center at UT, Curtis was also able to hone her public speaking and writing skills through a series of professional communication workshops that culminated in a final research presentation.
Curtis is unsure yet if she will aim to become a professor with her own lab. With internationally renowned workplaces like the Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Eastman Chemical Company, East Tennessee affords her many opportunities with an undergraduate degree in Chemistry.
She is set to apply to graduate programs this fall, and if her success at learning a highly complex system of lasers is any indication, she will be an asset wherever she goes.
