Lucille Thares’ trail to Maryville runs through a small town in Minnesota most have never visited or even heard of.
This retired teacher visited a friend in Maryville for a few years before deciding to uproot herself from the Land of 10,000 Lakes for the milder East Tennessee seasons. That was in August of last year. She had lived in Minnesota since 1961.
But late last month, Thares had a special reason to make the 1,000-mile trek back to St. James, Minnesota — a town of 4,000. And it had all started with a second grader.
As Thares explains it, she was a speech pathologist at the elementary school in St. James back in 1976 when two new students entered her world.
“My principal came to my room with these two young sisters in second and third grade and said ‘Mrs. Thares, here are two Hispanic students who don’t speak English.’ He left them with me. I looked at them and said ‘I can do this.’”
So Thares developed a sylllabus to help teach English to the two sisters. She had them as students through fourth grade, and got to know their family.
She used pictures at first to teach these young students a new language. Thares didn’t speak Spanish, and neither did anyone else at the school. This was their first Hispanic family. Thares said the girls were exceptionally smart.
The dad, Juan Murvartian, had come to St. James a year earlier to find work before bringing his family. He worked in a chicken processing plant. The two oldest daughters were 11 and 8. The family arrived here illegally.
Laura was 8 at the time. Thares said she would go to the Murvartian home every Monday afternoon to teach English to Juan and his wife, Socorro. Her payments were out-of-this world authentic Mexican meals, Thares said.
The Murvartian family lived in St. James for nine years before moving to Glencoe, Minnesota. Years went by.
Then out of the blue a few months ago, Laura called Thares and asked for a photo of her. Thares, of course, asked why.
“She said she was going to leave a legacy in St. James,” Thares said. “She said she was going to have a mural painted and wanted my picture on it as an influential person in education.”
Thares sent her three photographs. The next correspondence was an invitation to the dedication of that mural, painted on a wall in downtown St. James. There are 22 people depicted, and Thares is one of them.
The people in the center of the mural are members of Laura’s family. Out from there, the artist painted the educators like Thares and the school’s art teacher, music teacher and administrators. Below the main mural, the artist painted others in the town who had a part to play in Laura’s success. The food-packing plant is represented in one corner.
Today, Laura, 53, lives in Atlanta with her husband and owns her own artist talent agency there. She is the founder of a children’s library and a leader of nonprofits that serve the Latino community.
Laura graduated from Hamline University and University of Michigan, becoming the first in her family to graduate college. She sponsors a scholarship in her parents’ names each year to a St. James senior from an immigrant family.
She asked an artist friend, Yehimi Cambron, to paint the mural. The artist spent a month living in St. James to do the work. A local resident took her in. She would be up on the platform and St. James residents and business owners brought her water, cookies and hot dishes, Thares said.
Thares was driven to St. James for the mural dedication by friend Dwane Bell. It took close to 16 hours.
When the Murvartian family came to St. James, they were the first Hispanic family with kids in the school, Thares said. Today, more than one-third of the high school graduates are Hispanic. She said St. James has always been in inclusive community.
Thares worked as a speech pathologist for years after she taught Laura and her family, but never again taught English. The school hired an English language learner teacher years later when other Hispanic families moved into the town.
Baptisms and weddings of the Murvartian family were attended by Thares and her family over the years. These two families shared Thanksgiving together one year.
Laura is now officially a U.S. citizen, which only happened last month. It was just days after the mural dedication.
There were close to 200 people at the dedication. Two of Thares’ sons made the trip. She said it was an emotional day as this small community came together to embrace one of its families.
Bell, whose roll was to get Thares to St. James, said the ceremony was emotional for him even though he didn’t have a connection to the powerful story.
“It was one of the most emotional things I have ever been to,” Bell said. “Laura talked about the meat packing plant and the fishing pier. Everyone was standing there looking at that mural. The community spirit just overwhelmed me.”
It took several minutes for Laura to go through each portrait on the wall and describe the person and how he or she affected her life. As a student at St. James, she participated in band and sports. She worked at a local cafe as a summer job.
Laura’s story has been reported in The Star Tribune; the article includes Thares’ role in the life of her family. The Mankato Free Press did a feature as well.
Thares was in St. James for 10 days before heading back to Blount County. She got to spend some time with Laura and her family and see old friends again. She loves telling this remarkable story of a town’s commitment to inclusivity and the positives that result.
“It was really an honor,” the retired teacher said. ‘’I learned their culture and they learned ours.”
