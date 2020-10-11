Those who know William Darrell “W.D.” Phelps well surely know he had a passion for coon hunting and even served as the police chief for the city of Friendsville, and that he gave current Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp his first job in law enforcement back in 1973.
Phelps had a myriad of jobs over the years, with a company that later became Vulcan Materials, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and even driving a cab in Maryville in the 1940s. He resided in the same house on Big Springs Road for more than 60 years.
On Thursday, friends and family gathered at Asbury Place of Maryville to honor this Navy veteran for his 99th birthday, albeit from behind glass and using telephones due to coronavirus concerns. There to give their warm wishes were his three children, sons Bill Phelps and Gene Phelps, and daughter, Rosalie Mikles, along with nephew John Davis and others.
W.D. has been a resident at Asbury Place for about two years; his wife, Marie, passed away three years ago.
A remarkable story
Bill told those gathered outside the facility on Thursday, Oct. 8, which was W.D.’s actual birthday, the story of his dad’s remarkable U.S. Navy service that included his induction into the Naval Armed Guard Service, a program Bill said few know about. W.D. served during World War II, from 1942-44.
He joined the Navy at age of 21 and completed boot camp, Bill explained. That’s when the U.S. military chose him to become part of the Naval Armed Guard Service. He and the others that were selected for this special mission had only three weeks of training. Most had never even seen an ocean.
It was their job to protect U.S. ships; however, these weren’t military crafts. The United States took control over merchant ships and camouflaged them. W.D. and the others were trained on how to use various artillery should these ships come under fire while our government used the vessels to transport supplies and men in submarine-infested waters.
Their primary mission was to bring down German planes and taking on submarines with heavy fire.
“The guys they picked were from all walks of life, farmers and the like,” Bill said. “They were looking for people with good teeth, good eyesight and who knew how to swim.”
W.D. has shared stories of his time aboard a ship that was owned by Standard Oil Company. He said it was called the SS Esso Pittsburgh. The ship detected submarines more than once during its military duty. Bill said his dad told them how they avoided being hit.
“They zigzagged their way out of there,” he said. “There was one explosion, but dad said they didn’t hang around to see if they got (the submarine) or not.”
W.D’s ship had 27 members of the Naval Armed Guard Service. They weren’t heavily armed, Bill explained. He said the military painted telephone poles black to make them look like big anti-aircraft weapons.
Thankfully, W.D. and his men came home while many others suffered huge tragedies and didn’t. Bill said his dad was honorably discharged a few months early for medical reasons: diabetes.
Returning to life in Blount
Upon returning to Blount County, W.D. looked for work, but jobs were few and far between, Bill said. His dad took a job with a cab company in Maryville.
One day as he was stopped in the street to help a woman into his cab, a police officer approached and told W.D. to move his vehicle. He explained to the officer that he would as soon as he helped his customer, but he gave W.D. a ticket anyway.
“He was set in his ways and wanted to do what was right,” Bill said. W.D. was ordered by a judge to pay a $1 fine, which he refused to do, even after being threatened with jail time. The cab company owner did pay the fine, but W.D. quit that job.
He then worked for what later would become Vulcan Materials, followed by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. He did a stint as Friendsville police chief and later worked security for a lumber company in Alcoa before retiring.
He lived in the same house since 1954 before being moved to Asbury Place. Bill said his coon hunting days were indeed special.
“He can tell you the name of every dog he had and which ones were the best,” Bill said.
The Blount native and Navy veteran also sold burn barrels in the community, his son said.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp was at Asbury on Thursday, honoring W.D. Phelps on his 99th birthday. He said W.D. gave him his first opportunity in law enforcement and he is grateful for that and his friendship.
“He gave me a good start,” Crisp said.
It was a good day
Bill described the birthday celebration as a happy one for his dad and for those who haven’t gotten to see him due to the quarantine. W.D. certainly knew this day was about him.
“When they wheeled him in, he was singing ‘Happy Birthday,’” Bill said.
W.D.’s daughter, Rosalie Mikles, said she has missed being able to visit. Seeing him that day made her miss him even more, she said.
It is important, Bill said, to remember this fascinating and important piece of our history. He said there are current military personnel who had never heard of this World War II program. As Bill talked about his dad’s heroism on this important personal milestone, he told the crowd, “It feels like Veterans Day, but to me, every day is Veterans Day.”
