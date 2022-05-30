Maryville High School senior Lauren Huffstetler receives the $1,300 “Skeeter” Shields Scholarship from Maryville City Schools Foundation President Britt Autry, Shields’ son Steve, and MCSF board member Adriel McCord, facilitator of the selection committee.
The Maryville City Schools Foundation presented the $1,300 “Skeeter” Shields Scholarship to Lauren Huffstetler at Maryville High School this month.
Mayor Stanley B. “Skeeter” Shields served the City of Maryville from 1967 through 1999, and when he stepped down the community honored him through donations to provide a scholarship fund for MHS seniors. Since his death in 2002, the scholarship has continued as a way to remember his spirit of giving and service to the community.
The Shields Scholarship provides a one-time scholarship to a MHS senior enrolling in a four-year college or university who plans to enhance the lives of other people through their profession and/or community service. The scholarship rewards a student who demonstrates good citizenship, commitment to community and volunteerism.
Huffstetler plans to attend Maryville College with a triple major in marketing, design and outdoor studies, as well as a minor in sustainability studies. While in college she plans to continue her Pollinate Our Planet project, which encourages restoring habitats for pollinators.
