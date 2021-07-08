The Blount County Master Gardener Association (BCMGA) and the UT Extension Office of Blount County will host an informational session at 6:30 p.m. on July 12, 2021, at the Blount County Public Library in the Dorothy Herron Room. The open information session will offer all the details on the upcoming 2021 Master Gardener 12-week training course that is scheduled to begin Aug. 11.
Blount County Master Gardeners’ projects include a Monarch Butterfly tagging event at Fairview Elementary School, an annual plant sale, design and planting of downtown Maryville planters, and maintenance of native plant displays at the Sugarlands National Park Visitor Center and many more. Additional new projects are planned for the upcoming year.
Plan to attend this information session on July 12 and learn more from BCMGA representatives along with John Wilson, UT Extension’s Blount County agent. The 2021 classes will be held Wednesday evenings from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Blount County Public Library.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 2, and are available online at www.bcmgtn.org or in person at the Blount County Extension office located at 1219 McArthur Road in Maryville. For more information, call 865-982-6430, ext. 5.
