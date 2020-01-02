Join the Blount County Seed Library for the Master Gardener January Speaker Series Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Sharon Lawson Room at the Blount County Public Library. Guests are Michael Washburn and John Coykendall from Blackberry Farm. From 6-7 p.m., Coykendall will discuss his new book "Preserving Our Roots." Coykendall will have copies available of his new book to purchase and sign.
Then from 7-8 p.m., Washburn, garden manager of Blackberry Farm will give a program on "Planning for Seed Saving Success." He will be talking about all things related to seed saving when thinking about when/how plants pollinate.
This program is free and open to the public. The library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.