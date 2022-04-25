The Blount County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Agricultural Extension Office, 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville. This complex is known as the Blount County Operations Center. This is a new location for the sale.
Master gardeners will offer lots of perennials, annuals, herbs, trees and a variety of native plants for low prices. The experts will be on hand to answer gardening questions. The proceeds go to support projects in the community.
The sale will take place rain or shine.
