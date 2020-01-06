The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra begins the second half of the season with the Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series performance of Mahler’s “Titan” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 featuring pianist Aristo Sham. Music Director Aram Demirjian leads the performance on Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.
The performance features works by two renowned Viennese composers separated by centuries: Mozart and Mahler. The program begins with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 performed by 23-year-old pianist and Hong Kong native, Aristo Sham. Music Director Aram Demirjian will finish the program with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan.”
Mahler said, “a symphony must be like the entire world. It must contain everything,” and this is particularly true for the last piece of the evening. The monumental “Titan” intertwines folk music, orchestral opulence and depictions of the universe to create an engaging auditory masterpiece.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 865-291-3310 or visiting our website. Single tickets range from $15-$85. Groups of ten or more can purchase tickets at a discounted rate by calling 865-521-2337.
