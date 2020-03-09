The Maryville College Concert Choir will present two local performances that will include selections from its upcoming tour in Scotland and England.
The choir will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Harold and Jean Lambert Recital Hall.
The concert will serve as a fundraiser for the Scotland and England tour. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Clayton Center Box Office at 865-981-8590. Admission is free for MC faculty, staff and students, although a printed ticket is required for admission.
At 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, the choir will perform at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville (703 W. Broadway Ave.). The performance is free and open to the public.
The 2020 tour theme, “Of Stones and Stars,” is a representation of the coming together of Heaven and Earth, said Stacey Wilner, director of choral activities at Maryville College.
“Part of the concert program will consist of American and British folk music that deals with topics of war, religion and redemption,” Wilner said. “Selections will include traditional music such as ‘Loch Lomond’ and an ethereal arrangement of ‘Amazing Grace’ by Swedish composer Eriks Esenvalds. The remainder will be music that is a bit more celestial in concept and inspiring to the spirit, such as ‘Northern Lights’ a musical depiction of the aurora borealis by Ola Gejeilo, and a setting of the chant ‘Ubi Caritas’ by Maurice Durufle.”
Wilner said stones often play an important role in societal development, especially evident in the mystical world of the Celts and Saxons.
“From the astronomical wizardry of Stonehenge to the refinement of St. Paul’s Cathedral, stone work is an essential part of their culture,” she said.
“The May 2020 tour includes a tour and performance at Rosslyn Chapel, a well-known center for the Scottish Rite, or the Masons, and fans of the Da Vinci Code. The cathedrals of Europe are indeed an engineering marvel that inspire a sense of awe, both historically and spirituality, for many who enter their doors.”
For more information about the concerts, please contact Wilner at Stacey.wilner@maryvil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.